Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Red Rock Resorts

Analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.25, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average represents a 3.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $61.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Red Rock Resorts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $58.00 $63.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $64.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Red Rock Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Red Rock Resorts analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development, and management company. The company mainly develops strategically located casino and entertainment properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Casino.

Breaking Down Red Rock Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Red Rock Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.89% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 21.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Macquarie Downgrades Outperform Neutral Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RRR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.