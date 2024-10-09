Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For RCI Hospitality Hldgs

RCI Hospitality Hldgs (NASDAQ:RICK) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.0, along with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive RCI Hospitality Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RCI Hospitality Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RCI Hospitality Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of RCI Hospitality Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know RCI Hospitality Hldgs Better

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates establishments that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and or bar operations. It also owns and operates a communication company serving the adult nightclubs industry. The company's operating business segments are Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Others. It operates nightclubs through the following brand's Rick's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Tootsie's Cabaret, Club Onyx, and Jaguars Club. In the Bombshells segment, the company is building a chain of Restaurants and Sports Bars in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas. It derives majority revenue from the Nightclubs segment that engages in the sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and merchandise items; service in the form of cover charge, dance fees, and room rentals.

RCI Hospitality Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining RCI Hospitality Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: RCI Hospitality Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RCI Hospitality Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RCI Hospitality Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

