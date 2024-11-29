Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For RadNet

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $83.25, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.09% from the previous average price target of $70.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive RadNet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $80.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $57.00

RadNet Inc is a national provider of diagnostic imaging services that operates in two business segments; The Imaging Center segment provides physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders. Services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures, and Artificial Intelligence segment develops and deploys clinical applications to enhance interpretation of medical images and improve patient outcomes with an emphasis on brain, breast, prostate, and pulmonary diagnostics. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Imaging center segment.

Breaking Down RadNet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: RadNet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: RadNet's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RadNet's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RadNet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

