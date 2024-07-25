Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Prosperity Bancshares

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.0, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 8.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Prosperity Bancshares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $68.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $75.00 $63.00 Brett Rabatin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Prosperity Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prosperity Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Prosperity Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Prosperity Bancshares's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prosperity Bancshares analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It provides a wide array of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Prosperity Bancshares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Prosperity Bancshares faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.21% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prosperity Bancshares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 41.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prosperity Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prosperity Bancshares's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prosperity Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PB

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.