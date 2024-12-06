Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For PotlatchDeltic

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.25, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.31% from the previous average price target of $47.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PotlatchDeltic by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $51.00 $51.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Hold $45.00 $42.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Announces Buy $51.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PotlatchDeltic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PotlatchDeltic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PotlatchDeltic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

PotlatchDeltic Corp is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PotlatchDeltic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: PotlatchDeltic's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PotlatchDeltic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PotlatchDeltic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

