Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For OPKO Health

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OPKO Health, revealing an average target of $2.81, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $2.25. Highlighting a 9.94% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $3.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive OPKO Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $3.00 $3.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $2.25 $1.50 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $3.00 $5.00

Delving into OPKO Health's Background

OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a world supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. It also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. It operates in two segments Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals.

Key Indicators: OPKO Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: OPKO Health's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OPKO Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OPKO Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): OPKO Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: OPKO Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

