Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Murphy Oil

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $53.5, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.9% from the previous average price target of $52.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Murphy Oil. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $47.00 $50.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Murphy Oil's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Murphy Oil's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Murphy Oil analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

A Deep Dive into Murphy Oil's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Murphy Oil's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Murphy Oil adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MUR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.