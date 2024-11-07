Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Montrose Environmental Gr

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.62% lower than the prior average price target of $53.33.

The perception of Montrose Environmental Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $29.00 $52.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $43.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Montrose Environmental Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Montrose Environmental Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Montrose Environmental Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc is an environmental services company. The firm's operating segments are Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. Through its Assessment, Permitting, and Response segment, the company provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis include test and analysis of air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants whereas, the Remediation and Reuse segment provide clients with engineering, design, implementation, operations and maintenance services, to treat contaminated water, remove contaminant or create biogas. United States Contributes the majority of geographic revenue.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Montrose Environmental Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.94% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Montrose Environmental Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Montrose Environmental Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Montrose Environmental Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Montrose Environmental Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

