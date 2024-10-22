Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Manhattan Associates

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Manhattan Associates, revealing an average target of $296.5, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. This current average has increased by 11.89% from the previous average price target of $265.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Manhattan Associates by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $304.00 $263.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $275.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Raises Neutral $287.00 $257.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Manhattan Associates's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Manhattan Associates's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Manhattan Associates analyst ratings.

Discovering Manhattan Associates: A Closer Look

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Financial Milestones: Manhattan Associates's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MANH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy May 2021 Benchmark Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MANH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.