Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Lemonade

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lemonade, presenting an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.89% from the previous average price target of $22.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Lemonade's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $21.00 $18.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $25.00 $18.00 Karol Chmiel JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Underperform $14.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lemonade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lemonade compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lemonade's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lemonade's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Lemonade's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lemonade's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lemonade's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lemonade's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lemonade's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

