Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For LeMaitre Vascular

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated LeMaitre Vascular and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. Marking an increase of 14.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $82.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LeMaitre Vascular. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $96.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $100.00 $77.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $92.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LeMaitre Vascular. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of LeMaitre Vascular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LeMaitre Vascular's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into LeMaitre Vascular's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LeMaitre Vascular analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

LeMaitre Vascular: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LeMaitre Vascular's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: LeMaitre Vascular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LeMaitre Vascular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: LeMaitre Vascular's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LMAT

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Aug 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Neutral May 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LMAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.