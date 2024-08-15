Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.38, a high estimate of $6.50, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 5.94% from the previous average price target of $5.72.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive JetBlue Airways. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $5.00 $6.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $4.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.50 $6.90

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JetBlue Airways. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of JetBlue Airways's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into JetBlue Airways's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JetBlue Airways analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering JetBlue Airways: A Closer Look

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

JetBlue Airways's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, JetBlue Airways faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.97% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JetBlue Airways's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.23.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JBLU

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 MKM Partners Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for JBLU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.