Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For ICU Medical

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ICU Medical, presenting an average target of $169.5, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Marking an increase of 18.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $143.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ICU Medical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Toomey Jefferies Announces Hold $183.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $190.00 $158.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $147.00 $136.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $158.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ICU Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ICU Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ICU Medical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ICU Medical analyst ratings.

Delving into ICU Medical's Background

ICU Medical is a California-based pure-play infusion therapy company that provides consumables, systems, and services for virtually every component of the IV continuum of care. ICU has become one of the largest players in its industry following its acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer in 2017 and Smiths Medical from Smiths Group in 2022. It holds top-tier positions across its three reporting segments: consumables (43% of consolidated revenue), infusion systems (28%), and vital care (29%). The combined entity remains primarily US-focused, generating over 63% of its sales domestically.

Financial Insights: ICU Medical

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ICU Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.58% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ICU Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ICU Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ICU Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ICUI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Sep 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ICUI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.