Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For IAC

Ratings for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Highlighting a 1.4% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $89.25.

A clear picture of IAC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $66.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

IAC is an internet media company with segments that include Angi (33% of total revenue), Dotdash Meredith (39%), search (14%), and emerging and other (14%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider Match Group in second-quarter 2020 and the no-moat video software provider Vimeo in second-quarter 2021.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, IAC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IAC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -14.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

