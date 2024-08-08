Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Hecla Mining

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hecla Mining, presenting an average target of $8.5, a high estimate of $10.25, and a low estimate of $6.00. Marking an increase of 1.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $8.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Hecla Mining's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Reagor Roth MKM Lowers Buy $6.00 $6.25 Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.25 $10.25 Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.25 $10.25 Cosmos Chiu CIBC Raises Neutral $7.50 $6.75

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hecla Mining. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hecla Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hecla Mining's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Hecla Mining's Background

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada , United States and Mexico and it derives a majority of its revenue from United States.

Financial Milestones: Hecla Mining's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Hecla Mining's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Hecla Mining's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hecla Mining's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Hecla Mining adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

