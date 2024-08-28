Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Healthpeak Properties

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.25, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Marking an increase of 10.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.00.

A clear picture of Healthpeak Properties's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Healthpeak Properties's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Healthpeak Properties's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Healthpeak Properties analyst ratings.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 748 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Healthpeak Properties's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Healthpeak Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

