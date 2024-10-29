Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Golub Capital BDC

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A 1.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $16.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Golub Capital BDC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.50 $15.00 Mitchel Penn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $16.50 $17.50 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Golub Capital BDC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Golub Capital BDC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Golub Capital BDC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Golub Capital BDC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Golub Capital BDC: A Closer Look

Golub Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in United States middle-market companies. It also invests in the second lien and subordinated loans, warrants, and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The company generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated.

A Deep Dive into Golub Capital BDC's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Golub Capital BDC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -98.76% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Golub Capital BDC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 976.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golub Capital BDC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Golub Capital BDC's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

