Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For GE HealthCare Techs

Ratings for GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GE HealthCare Techs, revealing an average target of $91.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $84.00, the current average has increased by 8.33%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GE HealthCare Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Graham Doyle UBS Lowers Sell $74.00 $84.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Buy $100.00 - Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Announces Neutral $90.00 - Rick Wise Stifel Announces Buy $100.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GE HealthCare Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GE HealthCare Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GE HealthCare Techs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

GE HealthCare Technologies is a leading medical technology firm with leading market share in imaging and ultrasound equipment. The company reports four major segments: imaging (54% of revenue), ultrasound (18%), patient care solutions (16%), and pharmaceutical diagnostics (12%). The company's sales are geographically diverse, with the United States, EMEA, China, and the rest of the world accounting for 44%, 26%, 14%, and 16% respectively. We estimate approximately half of its revenue is recurring, which consists of servicing (33% of revenue), pharmaceutical diagnostics (12%), and digital solutions (6%).

GE HealthCare Techs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: GE HealthCare Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GE HealthCare Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE HealthCare Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE HealthCare Techs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: GE HealthCare Techs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

