Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Fox Factory Hldg

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $50.5, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 2.88% from the previous average price target of $52.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Fox Factory Hldg by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $45.00 $48.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $48.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fox Factory Hldg. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fox Factory Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fox Factory Hldg's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fox Factory Hldg's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Fox Factory Hldg Better

Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used predominantly on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Breaking Down Fox Factory Hldg's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fox Factory Hldg faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.6% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fox Factory Hldg's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fox Factory Hldg's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Fox Factory Hldg adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

