Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Five Star

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Five Star (NASDAQ:FSBC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.5% from the previous average price target of $28.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Five Star. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $34.00 $27.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $31.00 $27.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Five Star. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Five Star compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Five Star's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Five Star's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Star analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Five Star

Five Star Bancorp is a California state-chartered non-member bank. The Company provides a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers loan products like commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, commercial land and construction loans, and farmland loans and offers deposit products like checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and term certificate accounts.

Five Star: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Five Star faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.56% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Five Star's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 37.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Star's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Star's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Five Star's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FSBC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2021 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jun 2021 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FSBC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.