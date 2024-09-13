Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Evolus

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.6% from the previous average price target of $21.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Evolus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evolus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evolus's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Evolus Better

Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products in the self-pay aesthetic market. The company's first commercial product is Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton, purified botulinum toxin type A formulation indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines, in adults. Its primary market is the cash-pay aesthetic market, which includes medical products purchased by physicians and other customers that are then sold to consumers or used in procedures for aesthetic indications. It generates product revenue from the sale of Jeuveau in the United States and Europe, and service revenue from distribution partners in Canada.

Evolus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Evolus's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Evolus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -60.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Evolus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

