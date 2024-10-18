Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Delcath Systems

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Delcath Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delcath Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delcath Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Delcath Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Delcath Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection along with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is a drug and device combination product, designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Delcath Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Delcath Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1468.89% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Delcath Systems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -176.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delcath Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -146.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delcath Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -39.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

