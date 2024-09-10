Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For CrossFirst Bankshares

Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of CrossFirst Bankshares among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Rodis Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $21.00 - Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $20.00 $17.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CrossFirst Bankshares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrossFirst Bankshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CrossFirst Bankshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CrossFirst Bankshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CrossFirst Bankshares Better

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc is engaged in providing banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and professional networks. The services offered by the company includes Checking accounts, Savings accounts, Personal Loans, International Banking, Business Loans, and Treasury services. The company generates revenue from interest income and fees on loans and interest earned from its marketable securities portfolio.

Breaking Down CrossFirst Bankshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CrossFirst Bankshares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.43% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CrossFirst Bankshares's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrossFirst Bankshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrossFirst Bankshares's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CrossFirst Bankshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

