Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Bruker

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $72.5, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has decreased by 9.75% from the previous average price target of $80.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Bruker among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $78.00 - Max Masucci TD Cowen Lowers Hold $72.00 $74.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $60.00 $72.00

All You Need to Know About Bruker

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. It operates in four operating segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from Asia Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bruker

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bruker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.42% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bruker's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bruker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bruker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

