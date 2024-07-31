Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Brookfield

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Brookfield (NYSE:BN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.88, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.8% from the previous average price target of $47.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Brookfield by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $49.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $46.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $49.50 $50.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $45.00

Brookfield Corp is an investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals. It has three businesses Asset Management, Insurance Solutions, and Operating Businesses. it invests in real assets that form the backbone of the economy to deliver risk-adjusted returns to stakeholders. It generates the majority of its revenue from Asset Management. It has a geographic presence in the UK, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, and other countries.

Brookfield's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Brookfield faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.67% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Brookfield's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

