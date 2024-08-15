Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Ashland

Ratings for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $97.0, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Experiencing a 8.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $105.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ashland by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $116.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $92.00 $105.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $112.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $89.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ashland. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ashland compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ashland's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ashland's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ashland analyst ratings.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc is a world-wide specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into four distinct segments: life sciences, personal care, specialty additives, and intermediates. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. The life sciences segment derives maximum revenue. Ashland includes only U.S. and Canada in its North America designation and includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa in its Europe designation.

Financial Insights: Ashland

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ashland's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.1%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ashland's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ashland's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ashland's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ASH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ASH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.