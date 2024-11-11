Analyst Scoreboard: 38 Ratings For Salesforce

In the preceding three months, 38 analysts have released ratings for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 16 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 10 11 7 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $313.47, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $236.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.08% increase from the previous average price target of $295.49.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Salesforce is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $350.00 $320.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $330.00 $300.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $400.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $325.00 $315.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $325.00 $268.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $315.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Hold $270.00 $270.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Ambrish Shah Phillip Securities Announces Accumulate $305.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $236.00 $234.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Hold $290.00 $285.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $335.00 $335.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $315.00 $300.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $305.00 $265.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $268.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $350.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $280.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $250.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $316.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $270.00 $240.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $315.00 $295.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $342.00 $342.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $290.00 $260.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $316.00 $288.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Salesforce's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

