Analyst Scoreboard: 38 Ratings For Salesforce

In the preceding three months, 38 analysts have released ratings for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|14
|16
|8
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|10
|11
|7
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $313.47, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $236.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.08% increase from the previous average price target of $295.49.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Salesforce is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$400.00
|$350.00
|Parker Lane
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$320.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$330.00
|$300.00
|Nehal Chokshi
|Northland Capital Markets
|Raises
|Outperform
|$400.00
|$270.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$315.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$268.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$345.00
|$345.00
|Terry Tillman
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$300.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Hold
|$270.00
|$270.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$325.00
|$325.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$345.00
|$345.00
|Ambrish Shah
|Phillip Securities
|Announces
|Accumulate
|$305.00
|-
|Terry Tillman
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$236.00
|$234.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$315.00
|J. Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Hold
|$290.00
|$285.00
|Richard Baldry
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Buy
|$335.00
|$335.00
|David Hynes
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$315.00
|$300.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$250.00
|$230.00
|Parker Lane
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$320.00
|$300.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$305.00
|$265.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$268.00
|$250.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$310.00
|$300.00
|Brian Peterson
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$350.00
|$325.00
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$280.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$320.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$325.00
|$316.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Hold
|$270.00
|$240.00
|Rob Oliver
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$315.00
|$295.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$345.00
|$345.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$342.00
|$342.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$290.00
|$260.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$316.00
|$288.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Salesforce's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.
About Salesforce
Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.
Salesforce: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Salesforce's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for CRM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2022
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.