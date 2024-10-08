Analyst Scoreboard: 33 Ratings For Five Below

33 analysts have shared their evaluations of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|5
|20
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|3
|10
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $99.45, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 21.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $126.44.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The perception of Five Below by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|David Bellinger
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$90.00
|$85.00
|David Bellinger
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$85.00
|$85.00
|Jeremy Hamblin
|Craig-Hallum
|Raises
|Buy
|$125.00
|$102.00
|Melanie Nunez
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$98.00
|$87.00
|Karen Short
|Melius Research
|Announces
|Hold
|$100.00
|-
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Underweight
|$95.00
|$89.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$102.00
|$120.00
|Bradley Thomas
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$106.00
|$115.00
|Kate McShane
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$106.00
|$124.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$87.00
|$89.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$89.00
|$86.00
|Michael Montani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$95.00
|$101.00
|Jeremy Hamblin
|Craig-Hallum
|Lowers
|Buy
|$102.00
|$108.00
|Melanie Nunez
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$87.00
|$75.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Hold
|$89.00
|$89.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$85.00
|$92.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$108.00
|$120.00
|Melanie Nunez
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$75.00
|$104.00
|Krisztina Katai
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$79.00
|$155.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$87.00
|$122.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$155.00
|John Heinbockel
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$125.00
|$165.00
|Bradley Thomas
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$115.00
|$165.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$120.00
|$223.00
|Kate McShane
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$124.00
|$163.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$89.00
|$136.00
|Edward Kelly
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$115.00
|$145.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$92.00
|$175.00
|Karen Short
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$90.00
|$176.00
|Melanie Nunez
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$104.00
|$125.00
|David Bellinger
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$85.00
|$150.00
|Michael Montani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$113.00
|$160.00
|Simeon Gutman
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$100.00
|$160.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Five Below's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
For valuable insights into Five Below's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.
About Five Below
Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.
Five Below's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Five Below's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.37% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Five Below's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
