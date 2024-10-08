Analyst Scoreboard: 33 Ratings For Five Below

33 analysts have shared their evaluations of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 20 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 3 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 10 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $99.45, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 21.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $126.44.

The perception of Five Below by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Neutral $98.00 $87.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $100.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $95.00 $89.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $102.00 $120.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $106.00 $115.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $106.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $87.00 $89.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $86.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $95.00 $101.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $102.00 $108.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Neutral $87.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Hold $89.00 $89.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $92.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $120.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $104.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $79.00 $155.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $122.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $120.00 $155.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $115.00 $165.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $223.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $163.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $89.00 $136.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $145.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $92.00 $175.00 Karen Short Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $176.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $104.00 $125.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $85.00 $150.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $113.00 $160.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $160.00

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Five Below's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Five Below's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.37% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

