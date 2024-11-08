Analyst Scoreboard: 33 Ratings For Enphase Energy

Across the recent three months, 33 analysts have shared their insights on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 17 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 6 13 3 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $100.45, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Experiencing a 16.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $120.19.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Yang HSBC Lowers Hold $81.00 $154.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $61.00 $93.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $62.00 $72.00 Tom Curran Seaport Global Lowers Buy $129.00 $144.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $110.00 $150.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $85.00 $104.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $88.00 $99.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $100.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $114.00 $129.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $95.00 $140.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $120.00 $130.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $100.00 $130.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $145.00 $170.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $133.00 Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $123.00 $153.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $105.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $101.00 $134.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $73.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $83.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $99.00 $114.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $105.00 $115.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $104.00 $147.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $100.00 $125.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $104.00 $114.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $82.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Sell $90.00 $93.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $114.00 $115.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Hold $115.00 $111.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Enphase Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Enphase Energy Better

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ENPH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.