Analyst Scoreboard: 31 Ratings For SolarEdge Technologies

Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) were provided by 31 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|1
|3
|24
|1
|2
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|0
|12
|0
|1
|3M Ago
|0
|3
|10
|0
|1
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.58, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 30.88% from the previous average price target of $45.69.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of SolarEdge Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Julien Dumoulin-Smith
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$17.00
|$27.00
|Julien Dumoulin-Smith
|Jefferies
|Announces
|Hold
|$27.00
|-
|Jordan Levy
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Hold
|$20.00
|$20.00
|Corinne Blanchard
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$25.00
|$40.00
|Brian Lee
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Sell
|$19.00
|$25.00
|Chris Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$35.00
|$37.00
|Tristan Richardson
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$41.00
|$46.00
|Jeffrey Osborne
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$35.00
|$50.00
|Julien Dumoulin-Smith
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$25.00
|$31.00
|Philip Shen
|Roth MKM
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$23.00
|$27.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$25.00
|$29.00
|Jordan Levy
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$20.00
|$28.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$24.00
|$36.00
|Austin Moeller
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Hold
|$27.00
|$38.00
|Jordan Levy
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$28.00
|$60.00
|Philip Shen
|Roth MKM
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$27.00
|$55.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$29.00
|$25.00
|Julien Dumoulin-Smith
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$31.00
|$29.00
|Mark Strouse
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$50.00
|$49.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$36.00
|$56.00
|Chris Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|$37.00
|$37.00
|Chris Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$37.00
|$71.00
|Julien Dumoulin-Smith
|B of A Securities
|Announces
|Neutral
|$29.00
|-
|Michael Blum
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$29.00
|$62.00
|Brian Lee
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Sell
|$25.00
|$49.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$25.00
|$53.00
|Andrew Percoco
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$41.00
|$83.00
|Tristan Richardson
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$46.00
|$72.00
|Austin Moeller
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Hold
|$38.00
|$58.00
|Mark Strouse
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$49.00
|$59.00
|Mark Strouse
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$59.00
|$73.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
To gain a panoramic view of SolarEdge Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
All You Need to Know About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.
Breaking Down SolarEdge Technologies's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Revenue Growth: SolarEdge Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -73.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
