Analyst Scoreboard: 31 Ratings For SolarEdge Technologies

Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) were provided by 31 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 24 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 12 0 1 3M Ago 0 3 10 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.58, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 30.88% from the previous average price target of $45.69.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of SolarEdge Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $17.00 $27.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $27.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Maintains Hold $20.00 $20.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $40.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $19.00 $25.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $35.00 $37.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $41.00 $46.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $35.00 $50.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $31.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $23.00 $27.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $28.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $24.00 $36.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $27.00 $38.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $60.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $27.00 $55.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $29.00 $25.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $31.00 $29.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $56.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $37.00 $37.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $71.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $62.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $25.00 $49.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $53.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $83.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $72.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $38.00 $58.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $59.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $59.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of SolarEdge Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SolarEdge Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Breaking Down SolarEdge Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: SolarEdge Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -73.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SEDG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Northland Capital Markets Maintains Underperform Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SEDG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.