Analyst Scoreboard: 3 Ratings For Thoughtworks Holding

In the preceding three months, 3 analysts have released ratings for Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $3.22, with a high estimate of $4.40 and a low estimate of $2.50. A decline of 0.92% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Thoughtworks Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Announces Neutral $4.40 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $2.75 $3.25 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $2.50 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thoughtworks Holding. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Thoughtworks Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Thoughtworks Holding's stock.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Thoughtworks Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Thoughtworks Holding

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses. Its global service lines include Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud; Customer Experience, Product and Design; Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Transformation and Operations. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from North America and also has a presence in APAC; Europe, and LATAM.

Thoughtworks Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Thoughtworks Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.04%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Thoughtworks Holding's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thoughtworks Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thoughtworks Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Thoughtworks Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

