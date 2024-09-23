Analyst Scoreboard: 24 Ratings For Pinterest

In the latest quarter, 24 analysts provided ratings for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 9 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pinterest and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.79, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Experiencing a 5.69% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $46.43.

The perception of Pinterest by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $41.00 $41.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $41.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $38.00 Aaron Kessler Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $50.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $37.00 $46.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $41.00 $49.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $41.00 $44.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $39.00 $40.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $45.00 $46.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $52.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $44.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $45.00 $52.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $45.00 $50.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Pinterest's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Pinterest adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

