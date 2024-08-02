Analyst Scoreboard: 24 Ratings For First Solar

Throughout the last three months, 24 analysts have evaluated First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 16 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $295.92, along with a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $219.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.05% from the previous average price target of $264.09.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Solar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $350.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $286.00 $311.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $326.00 $325.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $219.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $282.00 $262.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $285.00 $258.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $307.00 $344.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $280.00 $215.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $325.00 $271.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $344.00 $246.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $311.00 $224.00 Brian Kinstlinger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $302.00 $268.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $331.00 $248.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Raises Buy $320.00 $230.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $274.00 $209.00 Markus Leistner DZ Bank Announces Hold $270.00 - Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $350.00 $270.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $262.00 $240.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $270.00 $252.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $219.00 $195.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $228.00 $227.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into First Solar's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Solar analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Breaking Down First Solar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FSLR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.