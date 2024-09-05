Analyst Scoreboard: 23 Ratings For Pinterest

Analysts' ratings for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 23 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 9 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pinterest and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.26, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average represents a 5.83% decrease from the previous average price target of $47.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pinterest by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $41.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $38.00 Aaron Kessler Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $50.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $37.00 $46.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $41.00 $49.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $41.00 $44.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $39.00 $40.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $45.00 $46.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $52.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $44.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $45.00 $52.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $45.00 $50.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Pinterest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Pinterest's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pinterest

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pinterest's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

