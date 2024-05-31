Analyst Scoreboard: 23 Ratings For MasTec

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 23 analysts have published ratings on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $108.0, with a high estimate of $132.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a 16.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $92.45.

The standing of MasTec among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $132.00 $120.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $109.00 $88.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $120.00 $113.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $104.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $96.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $106.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $113.00 $104.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $96.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $89.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $99.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Hold $96.00 - Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $104.00 $83.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $55.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $100.00 $70.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Maintains Buy $70.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $99.00 $74.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $96.00 - Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Outperform $105.00 $85.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $89.00 $70.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $97.00 $92.00

About MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five reportable segments: 1) communications; 2) clean energy and infrastructure; 3) oil and gas; 4) power delivery, and 5) other.

MasTec's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: MasTec's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

