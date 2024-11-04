Analyst Scoreboard: 21 Ratings For Rivian Automotive

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $16.33, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 8.77% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $17.90.

The standing of Rivian Automotive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $12.00 $14.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $16.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $15.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $14.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00

Delving into Rivian Automotive's Background

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Key Indicators: Rivian Automotive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rivian Automotive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.3% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -125.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -19.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

