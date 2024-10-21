Analyst Scoreboard: 21 Ratings For e.l.f. Beauty

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 7 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $200.52, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.59% lower than the prior average price target of $226.80.

A clear picture of e.l.f. Beauty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $240.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $210.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $190.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $167.00 $207.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $184.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $162.00 $260.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $150.00 $235.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $175.00 - Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $230.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $207.00 $224.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $223.00 $220.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $260.00 $258.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00

Unveiling the Story Behind e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.99% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

