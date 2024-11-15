Analyst Scoreboard: 21 Ratings For Autodesk

Analysts' ratings for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 21 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Autodesk, revealing an average target of $304.81, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $257.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.72% from the previous average price target of $280.37.

The standing of Autodesk among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $340.00 $320.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $355.00 $310.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $340.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $320.00 $320.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Announces Neutral $260.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $316.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $295.00 $225.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $299.00 $242.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $295.00 $290.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Neutral $285.00 $260.00 Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Raises Hold $299.00 $286.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $275.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $313.00 $290.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $287.00 $254.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $257.00 $239.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $290.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $275.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $260.00 $230.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $305.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $316.00 $295.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Maintains Overweight $305.00 $305.00

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

