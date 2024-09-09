Analyst Scoreboard: 19 Ratings For Edwards Lifesciences

Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 9 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $83.32, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average represents a 15.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $98.47.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Edwards Lifesciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $90.00 $101.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $91.00 $107.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Hold $70.00 $100.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $99.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $91.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $85.00 $103.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $101.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $82.00 $110.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $70.00 $85.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $77.00 $85.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $73.00 $88.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $105.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $72.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $70.00 $102.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $91.00 $89.00

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Edwards Lifesciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Edwards Lifesciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.98% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

