Analyst Scoreboard: 18 Ratings For Enphase Energy

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 4 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 3 0 1 1 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enphase Energy, revealing an average target of $121.88, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $45.82. This current average represents a 0.3% decrease from the previous average price target of $122.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Enphase Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $98.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $129.00 $131.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Sell $93.00 $92.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $130.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $115.00 $110.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $153.00 $147.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $140.00 $150.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $115.00 $120.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $120.00 $111.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $70.00 $71.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $124.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $147.00 $140.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $131.00 $134.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Announces Sell $45.82 - Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $124.00 $128.00 Daniel Yang HSBC Announces Buy $166.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

