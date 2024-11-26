Analyst Scoreboard: 17 Ratings For Shift4 Payments

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $112.88, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 14.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $98.93.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Shift4 Payments by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $126.00 $118.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $119.00 $106.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $104.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $105.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $93.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $97.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $118.00 $104.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $106.00 $96.00 Hal Goetsch BTIG Raises Buy $105.00 $90.00 John Coffey Barclays Announces Overweight $120.00 - Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $109.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $75.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $97.00 $97.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Shift4 Payments's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Shift4 Payments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.62% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.92%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

