Analyst Scoreboard: 17 Ratings For Celanese

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Celanese (NYSE:CE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Celanese, presenting an average target of $155.65, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. Experiencing a 8.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $169.29.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $150.00 $180.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $135.00 $160.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $128.00 $137.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $167.00 $168.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $138.00 $142.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $170.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $178.00 $180.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $180.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $180.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $130.00 $156.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $180.00 $190.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $184.00 $193.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $148.00 $167.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $180.00 $195.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $158.00 $158.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $160.00 $175.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $144.00 $147.00

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Celanese's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.87, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

