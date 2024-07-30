Analyst Scoreboard: 16 Ratings For Goldman Sachs Gr

Ratings for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 7 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $506.19, a high estimate of $565.00, and a low estimate of $373.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.54% from the previous average price target of $470.69.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Goldman Sachs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $561.00 $513.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $500.00 $500.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $373.00 $360.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $550.00 $504.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $485.00 $460.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $565.00 $493.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $520.00 $475.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Overweight $464.00 $461.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $500.00 $435.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $559.00 $504.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $513.00 $475.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $535.00 $490.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $475.00 $440.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $520.00 $485.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $475.00 $486.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $504.00 $450.00

All You Need to Know About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Indicators: Goldman Sachs Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Goldman Sachs Gr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

