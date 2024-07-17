Analyst Scoreboard: 15 Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 4 6 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UnitedHealth Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $605.53, accompanied by a high estimate of $647.00 and a low estimate of $559.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.4% increase from the previous average price target of $563.79.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of UnitedHealth Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $600.00 $570.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $601.00 $546.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $604.00 $560.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $630.00 $525.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $640.00 $600.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $615.00 $555.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $647.00 $481.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $640.00 $597.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $615.00 $595.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $559.00 $546.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $597.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $562.00 $545.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into UnitedHealth Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into UnitedHealth Group's Background

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of UnitedHealth Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UnitedHealth Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.56% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

