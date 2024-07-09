Analyst Scoreboard: 15 Ratings For Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $271.03, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.34% from the previous average price target of $254.87.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Essex Property Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $267.00 $243.50 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $260.00 $254.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $315.00 $315.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $282.00 $255.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $265.00 $244.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $285.00 $283.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $269.00 $232.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $266.00 $250.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $283.00 $256.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $230.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $261.00 $250.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $264.00 $240.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $291.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $243.50 $239.50 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $240.00 $240.00

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 252 apartment communities with over 62,000 units and is developing another property with 264 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Essex Property Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Essex Property Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.52% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 63.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

