Analyst Scoreboard: 14 Ratings For Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Visa, presenting an average target of $311.57, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. This current average represents a 0.68% decrease from the previous average price target of $313.69.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Visa is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew O'Neill Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $317.00 $317.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $319.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $320.00 $290.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $319.00 $321.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $311.00 $315.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $290.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $325.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $318.00 $320.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $322.00 $326.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $319.00 $322.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $300.00 $302.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $297.00 $305.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $330.00 $335.00

All You Need to Know About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

A Deep Dive into Visa's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Visa showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.57% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Visa's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 54.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

