Analyst Scoreboard: 14 Ratings For Take-Two Interactive

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Take-Two Interactive and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $183.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $154.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.39% lower than the prior average price target of $184.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Take-Two Interactive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $185.00 $175.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $180.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $160.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $172.00 $173.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 James Heaney Jefferies Lowers Buy $175.00 $195.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Announces Hold $154.00 - Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $160.00 $170.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $185.00 - Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

Take-Two Interactive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -207.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -40.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -21.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Take-Two Interactive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

