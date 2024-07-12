Analyst Scoreboard: 14 Ratings For Ollie's Bargain Outlet

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, presenting an average target of $100.14, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. Marking an increase of 9.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $91.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $102.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Buy $102.00 $102.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $85.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $97.00 $95.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $102.00 $86.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $80.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $101.00 $86.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ollie's Bargain Outlet Better

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand-name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun, and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and consistent store performance for the company.

A Deep Dive into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

