Analyst Scoreboard: 14 Ratings For Halozyme Therapeutics

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.14, along with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.82% from the previous average price target of $56.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Halozyme Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Graig Suvannavejh Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $51.00 $48.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $48.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $71.00 $72.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Halozyme Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Halozyme Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Halozyme Therapeutics's Background

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 39.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 58.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

