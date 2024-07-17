Analyst Scoreboard: 14 Ratings For Diamondback Energy

Ratings for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $226.14, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. Marking an increase of 3.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $219.27.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Diamondback Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $236.00 $243.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $245.00 $255.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $225.00 - Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $154.00 $154.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Neutral $201.00 - Bob Brackett Bernstein Announces Outperform $243.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $222.00 $217.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $220.00 $195.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $224.00 $227.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $229.00 $224.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $248.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $210.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $245.00 $212.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $247.00 $227.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Diamondback Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Diamondback Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Diamondback Energy's Background

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Understanding the Numbers: Diamondback Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FANG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FANG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.